Veteran UK police officers sentenced for sending racist messages about Meghan Markle, Royal Family
Newsnight's investigation found the six retired officers sent the messages between August 2018 and September 2022, a period when all had left the force.
A group of six former London police officers were punished with suspended prison sentences for sharing offensive and racist messages on WhatsApp, including references to Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message