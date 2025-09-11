Veteran zookeeper eaten alive by pride of lions in front of tourists at Safari World in Bangkok; video goes viral

Veteran zookeeper Jian Rangkasamee, 59, was eaten alive by a pride of lions in front of shocked tourists at Safari World in Bangkok. He reportedly stepped out of his jeep to clear trash from the enclosure. Then, a lion attacked him from behind. The incident took place at around 11 AM on September 10.

The lion dragged him down in the open-air zoo. Soon, three to four other lions joined in. Visitors screamed as fellow staff honked horns to distract the animals. But, nothing worked.

Rangkasamee had suffered fatal injuries by the time they were driven away with guns. Much of his body was damaged. His bones were exposed, and he had multiple fractures.

The lion attack had lasted almost 15 minutes before another keeper, Phanom Sitsaeng, managed to scare the animals away. Jian was rushed to the hospital but later died.

His wife, Ratanaporn Jitpakdee, said she was heartbroken as Jian was the family’s main provider. She added he had loved his job and always taken care while working with big cats.

After the tragedy, Thailand’s Department of National Parks ordered the safari zone shut. It has announced a review of safety rules and lion care.

Officials also checked Safari World’s permits, which showed 45 lions earlier though 13 have died in recent years. Thailand has 223 registered lions under strict laws. Violators can face prison and heavy fines.

Rangkasamee had reportedly been working with wild animals for 30 years. He had worked with the Bangkok zoo since 2019.

Videos of the horrifying attack quickly spread online. The park was shut after the incident, and police have launched an investigation.

“Normally, he would stay in the vehicle, and the lion would move away once the engine was started, but in this case, the vehicle's door was still open,” The US Sun quoted Pol Col Niruchphon Yothamat of Khannayao Police Station as saying.

Safari World issues statement Safari World expressed condolences and promised full support to the family. It said it had never seen such an incident in 40 years.

“Safari World attaches great importance to safety and security for both visitors and staff. It has always maintained strict standards in animal care, enclosure management and operational practices,” Safari World said in its statement.