Veterans Day 2023: Google Doodle pays homage to military veterans

November 11 is recognized as Veterans Day in the United States, an annual observance dedicated to honouring the sacrifices of military veterans.

Google Doodle celebrated the 2023 Veterans Day Doodle highlighting the theme of peer-to-peer support within the veteran community.

As per the description, the annual Veterans Day Doodle was created by Puerto Rican guest artist Lindsay "Bones" Cordero, a US Air Force veteran and mental health advocate. "The Doodle artwork focused on the importance of peer-to-peer support across the veteran community, representing individuals from each branch of the military and across the five generations of living veterans today," it read.

Meanwhile, this federal holiday is marked by various events, including parades, held nationwide to pay tribute to the contributions and dedication of the military community.

On June 1, 1954, November 11th was designated as Veterans Day, a day dedicated to honouring American veterans from all wars. Prior to this, it was known as Armistice Day, commemorating the end of World War I in 1918.

The fighting ceased following an armistice, a temporary halt to hostilities, which took effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, as stated on the official website of the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

On November 11, 1919, the first commemoration of Armistice Day took place in the US. Meanwhile, during that period, President Wilson expressed, "To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country's service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations."

A notable custom involves a two-minute period of silence observed at 11:00 AM, symbolizing the precise moment when the armistice became effective.

Numerous communities arrange parades, ceremonies, and events to pay tribute to veterans. Schools frequently coordinate special programs, and businesses might extend discounts or promotions as a gesture of appreciation to veterans and active-duty military personnel.

November 11 carries importance beyond the United States, resonating with nations like Britain, Canada, Australia, and France, where it is dedicated to honouring veterans of World War I and II.

Veterans Day is characterized by diverse observances and customs throughout the world. In Canada, Remembrance Day, and in Britain, Remembrance Sunday, are solemn events marked by ceremonies and parades.

