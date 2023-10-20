VFS Global says its Canada visa application centres to remain open in 10 Indian cities
Canada visa application centres are operated by VFS Global in the cities of New Delhi, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Pune.
Hours after Canada announced that it would be withdrawing 41 of its diplomats from India, visa services provider VFS Global clarified that its Canada-centric visa application centres will remain open in 10 Indian cities.
