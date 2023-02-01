Vice President Kamala Harris to attend funeral of Tyre Nichols who died due to police brutality in Memphis
Harris will travel to Memphis, Tennessee to attend the funeral on Wednesday, the White House said
US Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols, the Black motorist whose death after a beating by police shocked the nation, the White House said Tuesday.
