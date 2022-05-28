This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Victoria's Secret pays $8.3 million in settlement to over a thousand laid-off Thai workers
The compensation will be financed by Victoria's Secret via a loan arrangement with the workers’ former employer and comes after a 13-month effort
Over 1,250 Thai workers, who were sacked last year without their legally required severance from a factory supplying lingerie giant Victoria's Secret, have received a landmark $8.3 million in compensation, said labour rights activists said Saturday.
The workers are represented by the Triumph International Union, which is affiliated with the Confederation of Industrial Labour of Thailand.
The agreement is the largest-ever wage theft settlement at an individual garment factory, the international workers rights group Solidarity Centre said.
The compensation will be financed by Victoria's Secret via a loan arrangement with the workers’ former employer and comes after a 13-month effort.
Although the workers also produced underwear for plus size American brands Lane Bryant and Torrid, owned by Sycamore Partners, only Victoria's Secret has agreed to contribute to the settlement.
Brilliant Alliance Thai closed down its Samut Prakan factory in March 2021 after going bankrupt.
Following this, the Thai government ordered its owner, Hong Kong-based Clover Group, to pay severance within 30 days, according to the worker rights groups.
Clover refused, telling the factory’s workers it had no money, and they should agree to wait 10 years to be paid in full.
The union then launched a campaign demanding their severance pay. The Worker Rights Consortium and the Solidarity Center worked with Victoria’s Secret and Sycamore, pressing that the workers should be paid.
After months of efforts, including campaigning by Clean Clothes Campaign, and other nonprofit worker advocacy organizations, Clover agreed to pay the workers and Victoria’s Secret committed to finance the payments, via a loan to Clover.
Last week, all workers received their severance, in addition to more than $1 million in interest, per Thai law.
Victoria’s Secret said in a statement Thursday that it is “unwavering in its commitment to doing the right thing" for the workers whose livelihoods were impacted by the closure of the Brilliant Alliance Thailand factory.
“While the workers impacted by the closure were not our employees and our merchandise was not produced in the factory at the time of the closure, we were committed to ensuring the factory owners satisfied their obligation to their workers," Victoria's Secret said.
