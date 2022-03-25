Ukraine claims Russia wants to end the war by 9 May: Report

Ukraine claims Russia wants to end the war by 9 May: Report1 min read . 09:47 PM IST
- The Kyiv Independent cited the information to the intelligence sources from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Kyiv Independent on Friday posted a tweet where they claimed," According to intelligence from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian troops are being told that the war must end by May 9 – widely celebrated in Russia as the day of victory over the Nazi Germany."
The Kyiv Independent cited the information to the intelligence sources from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
See the post here
Significance of 9 May
In 1967, a Soviet-style "Victory Day" was celebrated on 9 May. Since 2002, the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern has observed a commemoration day known as the Day of Liberation from National Socialism, and the End of the Second World War.
Latest developments in Russia-Ukraine war
Ukraine accused Moscow of forcibly taking its civilians to Russia, claiming some of them may be used as "hostages" to pressure Kyiv to give up the war.
Lyudmyla Denisova, Ukraine's ombudsperson, said 402,000 people, including 84,000 children, have been taken against their will, a report by the Associated Press said.
The Kremlin, while providing identical numbers, said those people wanted to go to Russia.
US President Joe Biden and Western allies have pledged new sanctions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine in their trio summit being held. However, their offers fell short of the more robust military assistance as asked by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video appeal.
