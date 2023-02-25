Victory is inevitable…: Ukraine President Zelensky on war anniversary. Watch

Victory is inevitable…: Ukraine President Zelensky on war anniversary. Watch2 min read . 12:15 AM IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the one-year mark of the Russian invasion that his country will secure victory if allies maintain their support, possibly this year.
“I am sure that there will be victory," Zelensky told reporters in Kyiv. “I would like it this year — we have everything for this."
"If partners respect all their promises and deadlines, victory will inevitably await us," Zelensky said during a press conference that started with a minute of silence.
The Ukrainian President spoke at the G7 meeting on Friday where he took the opportunity to thank all the partners for their help during the year. He also talked about the priorities at the moment.
At the meeting, hosted by current G7 chair Japan, member nations emphasized their commitment to halting Russia's invasion of Ukraine, launched exactly a year ago, and warned Moscow against any use of nuclear weapons.
A year ago today, Russian President Vladimir Putin stunned the world by sending troops across the border, a move seen as punishment for Kyiv's pivot to the West.
The war has devastated swathes of Ukraine, displaced millions, turned Russia into a pariah in the West and, according to Western sources, caused more than 150,000 casualties on each side.
China called for a cease-fire and peace talks between Ukraine and Russia on Friday, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cautiously welcomed Beijing’s involvement -- but said the plan’s success would depend on actions not words.
"I am planning to meet with Xi Jinping," he told reporters, without saying when or where. "This will be important for world security."
Meanwhile, Beijing claims to have a neutral stance in the war, but has also said it has a “no limits friendship" with Russia and has refused to criticize Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, or even refer to it as an invasion. It has accused the West of provoking the conflict and “fanning the flames" by providing Ukraine with defensive arms.
Meanwhile, Beijing claims to have a neutral stance in the war, but has also said it has a “no limits friendship" with Russia and has refused to criticize Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, or even refer to it as an invasion. It has accused the West of provoking the conflict and “fanning the flames" by providing Ukraine with defensive arms.