Video. After govt headquarters, Russia attacks Kharkiv police dept building

An advisor to the head of Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs, Anton Gerashchenko, shared a footage where the department building can be seen severely damaged and is doused in flames.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that, the Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities also destroyed the regional Police Department in Ukraine's Kharkiv. An advisor to the head of Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs, Anton Gerashchenko, shared a footage where the department building can be seen severely damaged and is doused in flames.

This incident comes a day after the Russian forced destroyed the regional administration building in Kharkiv as they unleashed a missile on the war-torn country.

The footage of the regional police department building getting destroyed was shared by media organisation NEXTA.

See the video here

Russian forces on Wednesday claimed, they had taken over Ukraine's Kherson.

People have been fleeing the capital city of Kyiv, Kharkiv and others in order to save themselves from the Russian troops. Citizens have been hiding in bomb shelters in order to protect themselves.

The Russian shelling of Kharliv, Ukraine's second largest city, killed 21 people and left 100 injured so far.

More Russian air forces landed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday, the Ukrainian army said.

According to the Ukrainian army, the Russian troops entered the city and attacked a local hospital. "There is an ongoing fight," Ukraine said.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has come down heavily on Russia for shelling in Kharkiv and called it a "war crime". He has also refused to leave the country along with his family, even as US offered them a safe passage. The President instead asked for more ammunition in order to fight the Russian forces.

Meanwhile, a 40-mile convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and other vehicles is advancing slowly on Kyiv via a road north of the capital from the Belarus border.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed Wednesday that Russian aviation disabled the main TV tower in Ukraine's capital in an airstrike, but said the attack did not hit any residential buildings.

Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov did not address deaths from Tuesday's strike or damage to the adjacent Babi Yar memorial to Kyiv's Holocaust victims. He said the attack was aimed at disabling Ukraine's ability to stage “information attacks."

