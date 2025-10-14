Trump hands mic to Sharif at Gaza peace summit; Pak PM hails him as ‘man of peace,’ echoes ceasefire claim | Watch Video

US President Donald Trump interrupted his speech on Monday evening and handed the microphone over to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to address the gathering at the Sharm El-Sheikh Summit on the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The Pakistan Prime Minister used the five minutes to lavish praise on President Trump and called him a ‘man of peace.’

"Do you want to say something that you were telling me the other day?" Trump asked Sharif, pausing his speech. Sharif stood behind President Trump, along with UK PM Keir Starmer and Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni, as he addressed the gathering.

Sharif walked up to the dais and used the occasion to shower praises on President Trump's role in the peace process in the Middle East and South Asia. The Pakistan Prime Minister went on to call President Trump a 'man of peace'

"I would say this is one of the greatest days in contemporary history, because peace has been achieved after untiring efforts. Efforts led by President Trump, who is genuinely a man of peace who had relentlessly and untiringly worked throughout these months, day in and day out, to make this world a place to live in peace and prosperity," Sharif said.

The summit in Egypt’s Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh was aimed at supporting the ceasefire reached in Gaza, ending the Israel-Hamas war and developing a long-term vision for governing and rebuilding the devastated Palestinian territory.

Sharif reiterated that Pakistan had nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his ‘outstanding, extraordinary contributions to first, stop the war between India and Pakistan and then achieve a ceasefire, along with his very wonderful team," Sharif said, echoing President Trump’s repeated claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan during the four-day military conflict in May.

"Again I would like to nominate this great President for the Nobel Peace Prize (2026), because I genuinely feel he is the most genuine, most wonderful candidate for the peace prize because he has brought not only peace in South Asia – saved millions of people, their lives – and today, achieving peace in Gaza and saving, millions of lives in the Middle East"

“Let's go home!” Trump returned to the dais and called Sharif's words “beautiful", joking that there wasn't anything left to say: “Let's go home!”

I would like to nominate this great President for the Nobel Peace Prize, because I genuinely feel he is the most genuine, most wonderful candidate for the peace prize.

President Trump later referred to PM Modi to say: “India is a great country with a good friend of mine at the top. He’s done a fantastic job."