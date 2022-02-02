The British Airways plane's captain was forced to abort landing at Heathrow airport due to high winds.
According to Sky News, the jet arrived from Aberdeen at around 10:50 am on Monday but the pilot abandoned the scheduled landing as the aircraft was buffeted by strong winds caused by Storm Corrie.
A British Airways plane traveling from Scotland aborted an attempt to land on a runway at London's Heathrow Airport due to strong winds. Video shows wind swaying the aircraft as it tried to land pic.twitter.com/GNjeA859wg
A video footage circulated all over social media which showed the plane beginning a bumpy ascent before the right wing lifts into the air, sending the aircraft careening down the runway at a dramatic angle.