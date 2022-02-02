OPEN APP
Watch: British Airways plane aborts landing as strong winds sway the aircraft

A video footage circulated all over social media which showed the plane beginning a bumpy ascent before the right wing lifts into the air, sending the aircraft careening down the runway at a dramatic angle
A video footage circulated all over social media which showed the plane beginning a bumpy ascent before the right wing lifts into the air, sending the aircraft careening down the runway at a dramatic angle (screen grab from the video)
 Updated: 02 Feb 2022, 04:53 PM IST

A video which showed the plane beginning a bumpy ascent before the right wing lifts into the air, sending the aircraft careening down the runway at a dramatic angle.

Listen to this article

LONDON : On Wednesday in one bizarre incident a British Airways airplane was bound to abort landing. 

Yes that's right. Abort landing. 

The British Airways plane's captain was forced to abort landing at Heathrow airport due to high winds. 

According to Sky News, the jet arrived from Aberdeen at around 10:50 am on Monday but the pilot abandoned the scheduled landing as the aircraft was buffeted by strong winds caused by Storm Corrie.

A video footage circulated all over social media which showed the plane beginning a bumpy ascent before the right wing lifts into the air, sending the aircraft careening down the runway at a dramatic angle.

The pilot then made the decision to abort, before successfully landing the plane at the second attempt.

