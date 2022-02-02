LONDON : On Wednesday in one bizarre incident a British Airways airplane was bound to abort landing.

Yes that's right. Abort landing.

The British Airways plane's captain was forced to abort landing at Heathrow airport due to high winds.

According to Sky News, the jet arrived from Aberdeen at around 10:50 am on Monday but the pilot abandoned the scheduled landing as the aircraft was buffeted by strong winds caused by Storm Corrie.

A British Airways plane traveling from Scotland aborted an attempt to land on a runway at London's Heathrow Airport due to strong winds. Video shows wind swaying the aircraft as it tried to land pic.twitter.com/GNjeA859wg — Reuters (@Reuters) February 1, 2022

A video footage circulated all over social media which showed the plane beginning a bumpy ascent before the right wing lifts into the air, sending the aircraft careening down the runway at a dramatic angle.

The pilot then made the decision to abort, before successfully landing the plane at the second attempt.

