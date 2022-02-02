This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The British Airways plane's captain was forced to abort landing at Heathrow airport due to high winds.
According to Sky News, the jet arrived from Aberdeen at around 10:50 am on Monday but the pilot abandoned the scheduled landing as the aircraft was buffeted by strong winds caused by Storm Corrie.
A video footage circulated all over social media which showed the plane beginning a bumpy ascent before the right wing lifts into the air, sending the aircraft careening down the runway at a dramatic angle.
The pilot then made the decision to abort, before successfully landing the plane at the second attempt.
