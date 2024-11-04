The journalist who shared the video claimed in a post on X that police started “attacking Hindu worshippers on their own temple grounds in Surrey BC.”

Regional Canadian police allegedly attacked and "p Hindus who were protesting against recent pro-Khalistan attacks on Hindu temples in Canada by "anti-India elements". A video shared by a Canadian journalist showed a clash between police and "Hindu devotees".

The protest on Monday was held at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton and the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Surrey, ANI reported. The demonstrations took place after an Indian consular camp at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Canada's Brampton witnessed a "violent disruption" on Sunday (local time) in Brampton, near Toronto, the report added.

Some of the protesters were seen waving Indian flags, while some Regional Peel Police personnel held sticks.

"He is hitting with sticks," a woman who shot the video screamed while pointing at a police officer. "An they didn't say nothing to them," she added. The angry crowd soon started shouting "take him out".

'To protect the Khalistanis…' The journalist who shared the video claimed in a post on X that police started "attacking Hindu worshippers on their own temple grounds in Surrey BC."

He added, "...officer goes into the crowd to go after Hindu devotees after pushing them back to protect the Khalistanis who came to harass the temple goers on Diwali. Punching Hindus in the head and beating them with batons caught on video."

The Peel Regional Police also shared its statement on the protests on Monday. It said, "Earlier today, Peel Regional Police were present at a demonstration held at a place of worship in Brampton. The event was subsequently relocated to two different locations within the city of Mississauga.

Police said three people were arrested and criminally charged for their actions during the protest. "Several acts of unlawfulness continue to be actively investigated by our 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau along with 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau," the statement added.