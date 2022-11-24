Video: Earth peeks from behind the Moon, as captured by Artemis-I

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s Artemis 1 is now on its way back to Earth as part of its first test flight, going around the Moon. The Orion Spacecraft is now entering a retrograde distant orbit that takes it over 60,000 kilometers beyond the Moon and back.
The Orion capsule had reached the moon on Monday, whipping around the far side and buzzing the lunar surface on its way to a record-breaking orbit with test dummies sitting in for astronauts.
There are several moon gazers who are also following the movement of the Artemis-I around the sun. The beautiful breath-taking pictures of the moon and its surrounding caught the attention of several on Earth.
The spacecraft has sent back incredible footage, which shows the Earth rising from the Moon, giving an idea of what future astronauts might see when they settle on the lunar world. Humans are vying to return to the Moon and the Artemis-1 mission has paved the way for that journey.
With eight days gone since it launched from Cape Canaveral, the Orion spacecraft is traveling further away from the Moon. The uncrewed spacecraft is preparing to enter a distant retrograde orbit that is at a high altitude from the surface of the Moon and in the opposite direction of the way the Moon travels around Earth.
Orion has exited the gravitational sphere of influence of the Moon and will reach its farthest distance from the Moon on Friday, just before performing the next major burn to enter orbit.
"The distant retrograde orbit insertion burn is the second in a pair of maneuvers required to propel Orion into the highly stable orbit that requires minimal fuel consumption while traveling around the Moon," Nasa said.
