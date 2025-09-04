VIDEO: In hot mic moment, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin talk about living forever — ‘at 70, you are still a child’

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin reportedly "made small talk about living forever" as they proceeded to witness the grand military parade in Beijing on Wednesday, September 3.

Putin and Xi, both 72 years old, were caught casually talking about living up to 150 years and discussing how human organs can be continuously transplanted.

According to the New York Times, Xi Jinping "mused" that people might soon live to 150. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin, speaking through a translator, said that organ transplants could allow humans to achieve “immortality.”

“With the development of biotechnology, human organs can be continuously transplanted, and people can live younger and younger, and even achieve immortality," a translator said in Mandarin.

“People rarely lived to be over 70, but these days, at 70, you are still a child,” said a man, translating Xi’s comments for Putin, in Russian.

"Predictions are, this century, there's a chance of also living to 150," Xi reortedly told Putin.

The brief conversation was captured by a microphone and broadcast live by Chinese state news media CCTV from the parade celebrating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

A video of the "hot mic moment" was circulated widely on social media on Wednesday.

Mint could not verify the authenticity of the video.

The moment sheds light on how medical advances are intersecting with geopolitics, given that both Putin and Xi have suggested they may want to stay in power for years to come.

Xi hosts Putin, Kim Jong Un Xi Jinping hosted the leaders of North Korea and Russia in Beijing for the first time this week, marking a historic show of united defiance against the US-led world order.

Xi was flanked by Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un as he approached Beijing’s Tiananmen Gate at a vast military parade on Wednesday, in his first-ever appearance with both men.

Not since the Cold War have leaders from all three nations stepped out together, with the last time being a 1959 march in Beijing when Mao Zedong welcomed Kim Il Sung and Nikita Khrushchev.

Images of Putin and Kim — whose countries are subject to US sanctions — centre stage were beamed around the world as Beijing rolled out missiles capable of reaching American shores.