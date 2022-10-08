Video: Massive explosion cripples key bridge between Russia and Crimea2 min read . Updated: 08 Oct 2022, 02:49 PM IST
- Kerch, a key bridge that connected Russian mainland with Crimean peninsula was hit was a fire sparked by a car bomb
Amid a strong counter-offensive by Ukraine against the invading Russian forces, Kerch Bridge, a key bridge that connected the Russian mainland with the Crimean peninsula caught fire due to an explosion sparked by a car bomb. In the videos from the site of the explosion, some carriages of a train can be seen on the bridge engulfed with fire. Traffic on the bridge was suspended.