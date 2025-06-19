Video: Moment when Iran's missile hits a 1,000-bed Israeli hospital; patients run out in panic

The escalating conflict between Israel and Iran took a dramatic turn on Thursday when a ballistic missile struck Soroka Medical Centre, one of the largest hospitals in southern Israel. Located in Beersheba, the 1,000-bed facility was heavily damaged in the attack, triggering scenes of panic as patients and staff scrambled to evacuate. Videos from the site showed dust-filled corridors and visibly shaken medical personnel attempting to assess the situation amid the wreckage.

According to rescue teams, at least 47 people were injured across multiple impact zones in Israel following the latest barrage of Iranian missile strikes. The attack on Soroka has raised global concern, particularly as the hospital serves nearly one million residents in the region and is a critical part of Israel’s healthcare infrastructure.

In a strongly worded statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack, saying, “Iran’s terrorist tyrants launched missiles at Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheba and at civilians in central Israel. We will exact the full price from the tyrants in Tehran.”

Alongside the hospital, Iranian missiles also struck a residential high-rise in Tel Aviv, injuring at least 16 people—three of them seriously—according to local hospitals. The Israeli foreign ministry also weighed in, accusing Tehran of targeting civilian infrastructure and reiterating the government’s commitment to national defence.

The missile strike comes as part of a broader escalation, marking the seventh consecutive day of military engagement between the two nations.

On Wednesday, Iran's supreme leader made his second public appearance since the Israeli strikes began and rejected US calls for surrender. He issued a warning stating that any military involvement by the Americans would cause “irreparable damage to them". Meanwhile, European diplomats are preparing to hold talks with Iran on Friday.

