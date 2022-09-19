Video: 'Most famous’ spider spotted on top of Queen Elizabeth's coffin

Video: 'Most famous’ spider spotted on top of Queen Elizabeth's coffin2 min read . 09:51 PM IST
- The longest reigning monarch of Britain's history Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest in the royal vault in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle
Spider, spider, where have you been?
I’ve been down to London to visit the Queen
A little twist in the nursey rhyme and Lo! we have what eagle-eyed viewers spotted on the oak coffin of the now departed Queen Elizabeth II.
The longest reigning monarch of Britain's history Queen Elizabeth II passed away ‘peacefully’ on 8 September. Following her demise in her summer house the Balmoral castle in Scotland, started the 11 day funeral that ended on 19 September, Monday with the English oak coffin being lowered into the royal vault in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
There were several incidences that caught the onlookers attention throughout the ceremony that took place on Monday. As Britain stopped on Monday to lay to rest their Queen, an eight legged mourner paid their last respect up too close to the departed monarch.
According to reports, over 2,000 people attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. However, one of them had eight legs and was spotted on the English Oak Coffin. The critter was seen burrowing itself in the wreath of flowers that was laid atop the coffin in the funeral service at the Westminster Abbey.
Watch the video here
A video became viral on social media which showed the spider moving hurriedly across a note written by King Charles III. The envelope of the note read “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R.". According to the video the arachnid eventually disappeared from sight, back into the bouquet
“The most famous spider in the world right now," read one tweet. “Er, were you invited, mate?" questioned another.
Other netizens had a different approach. They hailed the animal as “the little guy" who was brave. The spider quickly won the hearts of eagle-eyed social media watchers who hailed its presence. “God save the Royal Spider," read one tweet.
The spider found a fan base starting with the royal family fans and into the worldwide…erm WEB!
“Imagine you’re a spider in the garden and you fall asleep in a pink rose," one netizen wrote. “When you wake up, you stretch all your little legs and realise that you’re suddenly naked in Westminster Abbey, on top of the Queen’s coffin in front of world leaders and billions of people."
The spider was understood to be riding along with the Imperial State Crown that was place above the coffin. The crown was placed near an oversized bouquet of flowers.
The bouquet consisted of rosemary for remembrance; English oak, which represents the strength of love; and myrtle, a plant that symbolizes a happy marriage. According to Buckingham Placae reports, its was King Charles III's request to keep the bouquet as sustainable and environmentally friendly as possible.
The bouquet consisted of rosemary for remembrance; English oak, which represents the strength of love; and myrtle, a plant that symbolizes a happy marriage. According to Buckingham Placae reports, its was King Charles III's request to keep the bouquet as sustainable and environmentally friendly as possible.