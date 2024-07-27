Video of drag queens reenacting The Last Supper during Paris Olympics 2024 ceremony goes viral: ‘The Woke Olympiad’

The flamboyant Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony saw a river parade of Olympic delegations through the heart of Paris and musical performances by Lady Gaga and French artist Aya Nakamura, before Celine Dion marked her grand return. Netizens however were left fuming

Published27 Jul 2024, 04:04 PM IST
Drag queens played a prominent role as France hosted the opening ceremony for the Olympic Games on Friday — much to the dismay of many social media users. The Games opened with a four hour ceremony along the Seine featuring global stars Celine Dion and Lady Gaga, performances spanning historic and modern French culture, and a flotilla of barges carrying more than 6000 Olympians. 

The Opening Ceremony also saw several drag performers interpreting French history and culture — including a headless Marie Antoinette singing while she clutched her skull in her hands. Another group — including drag queens — ‘parodied’ The Last Supper as portrayed by Leonardo da Vinci of Christ and his apostles.

The Olympic committee meanwhile claimed that the perfomance was an interpretation of how “the Greek God Dionysus makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings”.

 

The performances also drew flak from several prominent political figures and business leaders — including several American lawmakers. NFL football player Harrison Butker also quoted scripture to condemn the incident.

“This was extremely disrespectful to Christians,” tweeted Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

“To all the Christians of the world who are watching the Paris 2024 ceremony and felt insulted by this drag queen parody of the Last Supper, know that it is not France that is speaking but a left-wing minority ready for any provocation,” assured far-right French politician Marion Maréchal.

“The Woke Olympiad,” fumed one X user.

“Now for sure I am not watching the Olympics. OMG!” said another.

“If the Last Supper was a cut scene from the Hunger Games, that is exactly what it would look like” opined a third.

“They’re slandering Christs Last Supper. Make no mistake. That is exactly what they’re doing,” concluded a fourth.

“The Paris Olympics have gone FULL BLOWN. SATANIC. Going so far as to mock the Last Supper of Christ & have a celebration of worship to Baal/Moloch. If this isn’t a sign of the times we are living in…Spiritual warfare FULLY manifesting in the flesh. This isn’t “satanic panic”. This is the REAL DEAL. The veil is thinning more and more everyday. Those with eyes to see and ears to hear know exactly what is happening. Jesus is coming back VERY SOON,” added a fifth.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

