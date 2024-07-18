Video of Ugandan kids recreating Donald Trump assassination attempt goes viral | Watch

Former President Trump survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, with a gunman firing shots that grazed his ear. The viral video of Ugandan children recreating the scene garnered various reactions online.

Written By Alka Jain
First Published18 Jul 2024, 07:28 AM IST
Viral video of Ugandan kids reenacts Donald Trump assassination attempt. (X)
Viral video of Ugandan kids reenacts Donald Trump assassination attempt. (X)

A group of Ugandan children recreated the Donald Trump assassination attempt scene when a 20-year-old gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, opened fire at the former US President and injured him in the ear.

The video that went viral on social media platforms showed a kid playing the role of Trump, addressing the public. He soon left the stage with the other kids, posing as Secret Service agents, when the shooter tried to assassinate him.

They used the original audio from the shooting incident live-streamed on television last week.

Also Read | Trump appears with ear bandage after ‘assassination’ attempt, crowd cheers

Take a look at the viral video below,

Since being posted, the viral video accumulated numerous views and reactions in the comment section. One user said, “iconic.”

“This reminds me of being a kid. We used to play firing squad with one kid pretending he/she had a machine gun and everyone would pretend to die when “hit”,” another user commented.

“Awww that’s something! I’m glad to see they are in their country doing this,” the third user wrote.

Also Read | Does Donald Trump assassination bid to have a ‘Deep State’ link?

Donald Trump assassination attempt

On Saturday, former President Trump survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania, just months ahead of the presidential elections. Trump sustained a minor injury when a gunman fired shots, grazing the "upper part of his right ear."

Unfortunately, a bystander who protected his family during the incident was killed. Crooks, a registered Republican, was shot by a Secret Service sniper.

Also Read | Trump assassination attempt: Shooter Thomas Crooks featured in 2022 BlackRock ad

Following the attack, Trump called for unity, urging Americans to stand against "evil" and remarked, "It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening."

Some media reports stated that Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old boy, attempted to assassinate Trump. He briefly appeared in a 2022 advertisement for BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager. The advertisement, filmed at Bethel Park High School in Pennsylvania, featured Crooks and other volunteer students in the background.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:18 Jul 2024, 07:28 AM IST
HomeNewsWorldVideo of Ugandan kids recreating Donald Trump assassination attempt goes viral | Watch

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

167.05
03:57 PM | 16 JUL 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

322.40
03:58 PM | 16 JUL 2024
-0.15 (-0.05%)

Bandhan Bank

198.30
03:41 PM | 16 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.51%)

Coal India

512.35
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
14.4 (2.89%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Natco Pharma

1,281.05
03:59 PM | 16 JUL 2024
73.2 (6.06%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,217.55
03:48 PM | 16 JUL 2024
116.85 (5.56%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

81.33
03:54 PM | 16 JUL 2024
4.23 (5.49%)

India Cements

323.05
03:55 PM | 16 JUL 2024
15.8 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,246.000.00
    Chennai
    75,099.000.00
    Delhi
    74,806.000.00
    Kolkata
    75,466.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue