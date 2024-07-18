Former President Trump survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, with a gunman firing shots that grazed his ear. The viral video of Ugandan children recreating the scene garnered various reactions online.

A group of Ugandan children recreated the Donald Trump assassination attempt scene when a 20-year-old gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, opened fire at the former US President and injured him in the ear. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video that went viral on social media platforms showed a kid playing the role of Trump, addressing the public. He soon left the stage with the other kids, posing as Secret Service agents, when the shooter tried to assassinate him.

Take a look at the viral video below,

Since being posted, the viral video accumulated numerous views and reactions in the comment section. One user said, “iconic."

“This reminds me of being a kid. We used to play firing squad with one kid pretending he/she had a machine gun and everyone would pretend to die when “hit"," another user commented. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Awww that’s something! I’m glad to see they are in their country doing this," the third user wrote.

Donald Trump assassination attempt On Saturday, former President Trump survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania, just months ahead of the presidential elections. Trump sustained a minor injury when a gunman fired shots, grazing the "upper part of his right ear."

Unfortunately, a bystander who protected his family during the incident was killed. Crooks, a registered Republican, was shot by a Secret Service sniper. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the attack, Trump called for unity, urging Americans to stand against "evil" and remarked, "It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening."

Some media reports stated that Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old boy, attempted to assassinate Trump. He briefly appeared in a 2022 advertisement for BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager. The advertisement, filmed at Bethel Park High School in Pennsylvania, featured Crooks and other volunteer students in the background.

