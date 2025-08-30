Video: PM Narendra Modi arrives in China after gap of 7 years, to hold talks with President Xi Jinping on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in China on Saturday after a gap of over seven years. His visit is being keenly watched and is assumed to be more significant in view of the sudden downturn in India-US ties triggered by Washington's policies on tariffs.

PM Modi is in China primarily to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on August 31 and September 1.

In a post on X, PM Modi announced his arrival in China with a series of pictures and said, “Arriving in Tianjin, China, I am looking forward to engaging in in-depth discussions during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit and meeting with leaders from various countries.”

PM Modi to meet Xi Jinping on Sunday PM Modi's scheduled meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday has assumed greater significance in the face of Washington's tariff tussle, which has impacted almost all leading economies worldwide.

In the talks, PM Modi and Xi are expected to take stock of India-China economic ties and deliberate on steps to further normalise relations that came under severe strain following the eastern Ladakh border row.

The prime minister arrived in this Chinese city from Japan in the second and final leg of his two-nation.

PM Modi is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and several other leaders on the margins of the summit.

‘Important for India and China to work together’ Ahead of his trip to Tianjin, PM Modi said it is important for India and China to work together to bring stability to the world economic order.

In an interview with Japan's The Yomiuri Shimbun, PM Modi said stable, predictable, and amicable bilateral relations between India and China can positively impact regional and global peace and prosperity.

“Given the current volatility in world economy, it is also important for India and China, as two major economies, to work together to bring stability to the world economic order,” PM Modi said on Friday.

PM Modi's trip to China comes less than a fortnight after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited India.

Wang Yi's India visit Following Wang Yi's wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the two sides unveiled a series of measures for a “stable, cooperative and forward-looking” relationship between the two sides.

The measures included joint maintenance of peace along the contested frontier, reopening border trade and resuming direct flight services at the earliest.

In the last few months, both sides have initiated a series of measures to reset their ties that came under severe strain following the deadly clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in June 2020.