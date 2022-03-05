Amid intense military battles across Ukraine, a video showing a Russian helicopter going down in flames has gone viral on social media. The video, shared by the official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine from frontlines, shows a Russian helicopter soaring before it's hit by Ukrainian weapons.

"This is how the Russian occupiers are dying. This time in a helicopter! Glory to Ukraine and its defenders! Together to victory!" the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said.

LIVE: Russia not observing ceasefire, says Ukrainian official

Слава Україні та її захисникам! Разом до перемоги! 🇺🇦@GeneralStaffUA pic.twitter.com/raFOepF06P — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 5, 2022

The widely-shared video was reportedly taken by a drone. Illia Ponomarenko, The Kyiv Independent defence reporter, also shared the video, calling it "stunning footage". Social media users speculate the helicopter in flames could be a Mil Mi-24 hind gunship, a Soviet-era model in use since the 70s.

A Russian helicopter is being downed in Ukraine.

Stunning footage. pic.twitter.com/MKN1VxNNzg — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) March 5, 2022

NATO and its allies have intensified their efforts to spend ammunition and military equipment support to Ukraine. The UK has already dispatched 2,000 nextgen Light Anti-tank Weapons.

Russian airstrike hits residential buildings in Ukraine's Chernihiv

Meanwhile, in another news, a car plying on the streets of the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv narrowly escaped a Russian bombardment and managed to capture the moment two schools and a block of houses were reduced to rubble due to it.

The video, now also verified by The New York Times, shows smoke and debris emanating and civilians running away as a number of missiles explode. According to reports, 47 people were killed in the attack carried out on Thursday, out of which 38 were men and nine women. The town of Chernihiv lies 120 kilometres (75 miles) northeast of Kyiv, which the Russian forces have been trying to invade from the north.

