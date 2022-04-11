Video: Shanghai residents scream from buildings amid complete lockdown

‘Yao ming le’ and ‘yao si’, were the cries heard from high rises of China's most populated district Shanghai which is under the strictest of lockdown after a massive Covid-19 outbreak of the BA.2 variant.

Shanghai's daily active cases rose above the number China had recorded during the previous waves. The financial hub of China reported nearly 25,000 locally transmitted Covid-19 infections on Sunday.

A video was shared on Twitter by US-based Dr Eric Feigl-Ding which shows Shanghai residents from high rises shouting in frustration over the lockdown.

“Residents in #Shanghai screaming from high rise apartments after 7 straight days of the city lockdown. The narrator worries that there will be major problems. (in Shanghainese dialect—he predicts people can’t hold out much longer—he implies tragedy)." Ding writes on Twitter.

Watch the video here

Residents in #Shanghai screaming from high rise apartments after 7 straight days of the city lockdown. The narrator worries that there will be major problems. (in Shanghainese dialect—he predicts people can’t hold out much longer—he implies tragedy).pic.twitter.com/jsQt6IdQNh — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 10, 2022

Ding further explains that “'yao ming le' and ‘yao si’ are both expressions meaning “life and death" but they also more literally means “asking for death".

"Narrator eventually implies shit is gonna hit the fan soon if this continues." Dr. Eric Ding further writes.

The Shanghai residents were heard squabbling with local authorities and warning of repercussions, in the video. The locals voiced complaints over food and basic supplies and concern spread that more cities may soon be in the same situation.

Shanghai has been under lockdown since 5 April to control the spread of the infection as part of China's zero Covid policy. All the 26 million people of the city have been ordered to stay at home.

Public Health Scientist Dr Ding says the residents of the apartments are speaking in “Shanghainese", a local dialect. He said the people won't be able to hold out much longer, which could lead to a tragedy.

“The video has been verified by @patrickmadrid's family. It has also been verified by my sources as commonplace. Also, Shanghainese is a local dialect (not really propaganda useful) - only 14 million out of 1.3 billion Chinese even speak. I only speak it because I was born there," he said in another tweet.

The health expert warned that China might be hitting a “breaking point" with Omicron BA.2 variant, which is leading the surge in cases in Shanghai.

BREAKING—China’s grip on BA2. At least 23 cities in China on full or partial lockdown—cities with over 193 million residents. Food shortages throughout even Shanghai. Doctors and nurses also exhausted—this doctor collapsed, and was carried off by patients at an isolation center. pic.twitter.com/raJlRNEezC — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 9, 2022

Ding further explains that “'yao ming le' and ‘yao si’ are both expressions meaning “life and death" but they also more literally means “asking for death".

"Narrator eventually implies shit is gonna hit the fan soon if this continues." Dr. Eric Ding further writes.

The Shanghai residents were heard squabbling with local authorities and warning of repercussions, in the video. The locals voiced complaints over food and basic supplies and concern spread that more cities may soon be in the same situation.

Shanghai has been under lockdown since 5 April to control the spread of the infection as part of China's zero Covid policy. All the 26 million people of the city have been ordered to stay at home.

Public Health Scientist Dr Ding says the residents of the apartments are speaking in “Shanghainese", a local dialect. He said the people won't be able to hold out much longer, which could lead to a tragedy.

“The video has been verified by @patrickmadrid's family. It has also been verified by my sources as commonplace. Also, Shanghainese is a local dialect (not really propaganda useful) - only 14 million out of 1.3 billion Chinese even speak. I only speak it because I was born there," he said in another tweet.

The health expert warned that China might be hitting a “breaking point" with Omicron BA.2 variant, which is leading the surge in cases in Shanghai.

"Horrors beyond," said a Twitter user. "Straight out of a dystopian novel. This will give you chills," said another.

Streets of Shanghai are deserted with only healthcare workers, volunteers, delivery personnel or those with special permission allowed to go out.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.