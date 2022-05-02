Video: Ukraine destroys two Russian patrol boats in Black Sea's Snake Island

Video: Ukraine destroys two Russian patrol boats in Black Sea's Snake Island1 min read . 03:52 PM IST
The Ukraine's defence ministry has said that their drones sank two Russian patrol boats near the Black Sea's Snake island. The Snake island is where Ukrainian soldiers rebuffed Moscow's demands to surrender at the start of its invasion.
"Commander-in-Chief of the #UaArmy: 🇺🇦 Bayraktar TB2 sent two russian patrol boats to f..k themselves at dawn today.
Snakes at Snake Island now have new amusements facilities." the Defense of Ukraine tweet read.
The defence ministry also released grainy black and white ariel footage showing an explosion on a small military vessel.
"The Bayraktars are working," Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the commander in chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was cited as saying in the statement, referring to Turkish-made military drones.
Raptor patrol boats can carry up to three crew and 20 personnel. They are usually equiped with machine guns and used in reconnaissance or landing operations.
Snake Island became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance after a radio exchange went viral in which Ukrainian soldiers rebuffed demands from crew of a Russian warship to surrender.
The Russian ship involved, the Moskva, sank in the Black Sea in mid-April following what Moscow said was an explosion on board. Ukraine said it had hit the warship with missiles.
