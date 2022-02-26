'Understand what awaits them': Ukraine army after blowing up Russian tank; watch

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak junks Russian forces' claims that they had the operational and tactical advantage in Ukraine. He said this indicates that “Ukraine is winning”
As Russian forces reach within 30km of Ukraine's capital Kyiv's city centre, Ukraine has said it's ready to talk with Vladimir Putin-led Russia but without any "ultimatums and conditions". The warfare on road, meanwhile, is on. While Russians claim they are advancing towards the capital, while taking control of all tactical locations, Ukraine is not ready to bow down.
In the latest video shared by the Defence Ministry of Ukraine, a Russian war tank can be seen blowing up in smoke on the side of a road. “Distribute this and other videos so that as many Russians as possible understand what awaits them on our land. Let's defend Ukraine together!" read the English translation of the tweet put out by the Ukrainian army.
Amid Russia's call that the window for dialogue with Ukraine was still open, the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak said Ukraine does not “refuse to negotiate with the Russian Federation", but it should only be a full-fledged negotiation process, without unacceptable conditions and ultimatums.
Podoliak had earlier junked Russian forces' claims that they had the operational and tactical advantage in Ukraine over the past 24 hours. He said this indicates that "Ukraine is winning".