VIDEO: US snow squall leads to massive pileup on Pennsylvania highway; 3 dead

The National Weather Service had warned of ‘numerous brief heavy snow squalls with very poor visibility’
Estimates of the number of vehicles involved from the emergency management agency and state police ranged between 40 and 60
At least three people were killed and more than a dozen others injured during a snow squall that led to tractor-trailers and other vehicles losing control and slamming into each other on a Pennsylvania highway in the United States on Monday.
The Schuylkill County Office of Emergency Management said the crash on Interstate 81 in northeast Pennsylvania happened around 10.30 am.
The incident was captured in videos posted on social media that show drivers and passengers lining the snowy road and jumping out of the way as a cascade of crashes unfolds.
In one video, an out of control tractor-trailer smashed into a large dump truck turning it nearly 180 degrees, another large truck caught fire and spewed black smoke into the air, and an SUV struck a passenger car sending it spinning narrowly past a person standing on the shoulder in snow and fog.
Estimates of the number of vehicles involved from the emergency management agency and state police ranged between 40 and 60. Blickley said emergency personnel from four different counties took about 20 patients to area hospitals for treatment.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David Beohm said Monday afternoon that the fires were delaying a full investigation.
According to Beohm, the highway was snow-covered when the snow squall came through.
The National Weather Service had warned of “numerous brief heavy snow squalls with very poor visibility".
“The squalls will quickly reduce the visibility to under one-half of a mile and coat the roads with snow," forecasters said, urging drivers to get off the road if possible or turn on hazard lights “and gradually slow down to avoid a chain reaction vehicular accident".
Mike Colbert, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in State College, said the weather service started issuing warnings for snow squalls a few years ago, and pileups of the kind being reported were the reason they began doing so.
“They are very heavy snow showers where if you are driving into them, you can go from partly cloudy or sunny skies into an instant blizzard in a matter of seconds. That’s why they are so dangerous," he said.
