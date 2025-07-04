VIDEO: Vladimir Putin drops everything to be with Donald Trump, else ‘he could get offended’

Russian President Vladimir Putin interrupted an event and walked off stage to attend US President Donald Trump's phone call. In a viral video, Putin could be seen attending an event when he jokingly said he didn’t want to keep Trump waiting and he might take it personally.

In a light-hearted moment, Putin said, “It is awkward to make him [Trump] wait; he could get offended.” The audience spurred on with laughter and applause at his remarks.

Trump had earlier confirmed he would speak with Putin. Hours later, he said the call yielded no progress on a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire.

“We had a conversation. We talked about many things, including Iran. We also talked about the war in Ukraine. And I am not happy. Today, we made no progress,” Donald Trump said.

What did Putin and Trump talk about? Reuters quoted a Kremlin aide as saying that Vladimir Putin told Donald Trump in a phone call on Thursday that Moscow will not step back from its goals in Ukraine but that it is still interested in a negotiated settlement to the conflict.

Putin reportedly said Russia was ready to keep negotiating but that Moscow remained focused on removing what it calls the “root causes” of the conflict, now well into its fourth year.

“Our president said that Russia will achieve the aims it set, that is to say the root causes that led to the current state of affairs,” Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

“Russia will not give up on these aims,” he was quoted as saying. “He also spoke of the readiness of the Russian side to continue the negotiation process.” The call lasted almost an hour.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov also said Trump raised the issue of bringing about a swift end to the war in a wide-ranging conversation.