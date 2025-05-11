VIDEO: Was that cocaine on President Emmanuel Macron’s table during his Ukraine visit? French media quashes viral claim

With French President Emmanuel Macron facing a wave of online speculation that he allegedly possessed cocaine during the journey via train to Ukraine, French media outlet Libération was quick to push back on the rumours.

According to the details, a video went viral where some social media users accused French President Emmanuel Macron of possessing cocaine during the journey.

Filmed as reporters entered a cabin aboard the train from Poland to Ukraine, the video shows the French President quickly grabbing a small white item from a table while seated alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Soon this video triggered social media users claiming the item resembled a bag of cocaine. Another commented German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was holding something that appeared like a straw or spoon used for drug use.

French media quashes 'conspiracy theories': Libération, the French media outlet, reacted to push back on the rumours and referred to them as 'conspiracy theories'. It also added that there is “no evidence” to support the claims and added that the item in Macron’s hand was a handkerchief, while Merz was holding a drink stirrer, reported Vin News.

Accusing social media of fueling false narratives, Libération wrote, as quoted by Vin News, "There is nothing suspicious in the video."

Meanwhile, Élysée Palace, the German or British governments have not commented publicly on the video.

As per the details, all three global leaders were en route to Kyiv as part of a high-level show of support for Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk met with Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Saturday and issued a coordinated call for the truce starting Monday.

The leaders pledged tougher sanctions on Russia if Putin did not accept the proposal.