Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was heavily criticized for posting a video on a social media platform, containing the image of a hog-tied President Joe Biden painted on the tailgate of a passing truck.

The video, posted on Truth Social, shows a passing truck decked with the ‘Trump 2024’ campaign for the upcoming US presidential elections. The visuals were taken in Long Island, New York.

Trump has presented a terrifying image of the country if Joe Biden secures a second term in the White House. Take a look at the video below,

Since being posted, the video has accumulated over one million views and numerous reactions in the comment section.

One user wrote, “The same people who are (still) upset over the ketchup covered mask have wrapped their truck in graphic of a bound and gagged Biden? Isnt it great how the 1st Amendment protects political satire?"

“Don't try and make sense out of them," another user wrote. A third person commented, “Long Island is Republicans. It's not your patch. And will not be."

“What are they going to do with all of those hideous flags and signs when the Trump MAGA train comes to an end? P.S. And these people had the nerve to say NFL players were disrespecting the flag," the fourth user reacted.

The Biden campaign swiftly denounced the video for suggesting physical harm to the sitting Democratic president. Biden has painted his prospective opponent in 2024 as someone who openly invokes Nazi imagery. He has also emphasized in speeches that Trump's attempts to reverse his defeat in the 2020 election ultimately resulted in an attack on the US Capitol.

Michael Tyler, the Biden campaign's communications director said, “Trump is regularly inciting political violence and it's time people take him seriously — just ask the Capitol police officers who were attacked protecting our democracy on January 6."

Responding to criticism over the hog-tied Biden picture, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung explained that the image was on the back of a pickup truck that was traveling down the highway

“Democrats and crazed lunatics have not only called for despicable violence against President Trump and his family, they are actually weaponizing the justice system against him," he said.

(With AP inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!