Video with image of ‘hog-tied Biden’ in Trump 2024 campaign sparks outrage on internet | Watch
Video of truck with hog-tied Biden image on Truth Social receives over one million views and mixed reactions. Biden campaign denounces video for suggesting harm to the president.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was heavily criticized for posting a video on a social media platform, containing the image of a hog-tied President Joe Biden painted on the tailgate of a passing truck.
