Video: Yahya Sinwar’s wife ‘spotted’ with ₹26 lakh Birkin Bag; Israel hits out at Hamas’ ‘special love for money’

The IDF confirmed the death of Yahya Sinwar after finding his body post-airstrike. Meanwhile, right-wing Israeli activists held a conference on re-establishing Jewish settlements in Gaza, with discussions on circumventing Palestine government permissions.

Israeli officials have claimed that Yahya Sinwar, the slain chief of Hamas, and his wife, Abu Zamar, were seen entering a Gaza tunnel just hours before the October 7 massacre, with reports suggesting she was carrying a luxurious <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26 lakh ($32,000) Birkin bag.
Israeli officials have claimed that Yahya Sinwar, the slain chief of Hamas, and his wife, Abu Zamar, were seen entering a Gaza tunnel just hours before the October 7 massacre, with reports suggesting she was carrying a luxurious ₹26 lakh ($32,000) Birkin bag.

Israeli officials have claimed that Yahya Sinwar, the slain chief of Hamas, and his wife, Abu Zamar, were seen entering a Gaza tunnel just hours before the October 7 massacre, with reports suggesting she was carrying a luxurious 26 lakh ($32,000) Birkin bag.

Footage released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reportedly shows the couple helping their two young sons navigate the narrow bunker corridor at 10:45 pm on October 6.

“Did Sinwar's wife enter the tunnel with him on October 6, carrying a Birkin bag estimated to cost about $32,000?! I will leave the comment to you. While the people of Gaza do not have enough money for a tent or basic necessities, we see many examples of Yahya Sinwar and his wife’s special love for money…”, Adree wrote while sharing the video.

(Mint could not independently verify if the woman in the picture is Yahya Sinwar's wife, or if the image belongs to the said circumstances. The information was only provided by Israel, who has been pounding Gaza since October 2023).

Israel shared a screengrab from the video, where Sinwar's wife holds a bag. In the hazy picture, the design on the bag 'appears to be similar' to the Hermes Birkin 40 Black Togo Gold Hardware edition.

The footage indicates that Yahya Sinwar made multiple trips through the tunnel. Reports suggest he was retrieving various belongings, including packages of water bottles and pillows, amidst the chaos of the impending violence.

IDF's Pursuit and Final Discovery of Yahya Sinwar's Body

The IDF had been actively searching for Yahya Sinwar since the attacks, and on Wednesday, they confirmed his death. Soldiers discovered his body while sifting through the rubble following an airstrike in Tel al-Sultan.

On Monday, Israel’s army confirmed the death of a senior military officer who was killed in northern Gaza in a Hamas attack.

Colonel Ahsan Daksa, commander of the 401st Brigade, was killed in the Jabalia area when an explosive device detonated after he exited his tank, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a briefing.

Far-right Israeli activists hold Gaza ‘resettlement’ conference

Right-wing and ultra-nationalist Israeli activists gathered in southern Israel near Gaza for a conference on re-establishing Jewish settlements in the Gaza Strip, on Monday.

According to Al Jazeera, at the conference, workshops are being given on how to build settlements without government permission as organisers hope to establish their first settlement in the Netzarim Corridor in Gaza.

The area was set up by Israeli forces during the war and has split northern Gaza from the south.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is scheduled to address the conference while Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party will be represented by 10 of its 32 members of parliament, Israeli media reported.

