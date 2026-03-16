Videos show massive fire near Dubai Airport after Iranian drone strike; flights suspended | 10 updates

A fire incident was reported near Dubai International Airport on Monday after Iranian drones targeted the facility. The attacks comes shortly after Iranian state TV warned of strikes on specific targets in Dubai and Doha.

"A drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) affected one of the fuel tanks", the Dubai media office said on X.

Since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran on 28 February, Gulf Arab states have been hit by more than 2,000 missile and drone attacks.

The targets of such strikes include US diplomatic missions and military bases, as well as critical Gulf oil infrastructure, ports, airports, hotels ​and residential and office buildings, Reuters said in a news report.

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The United Arab Emirates (UAE), which normalised relations with Israel in 2020, has borne the brunt of the strikes, though nations across the Gulf have been affected, and have condemned Iran.

Here's 10 things to know about the incident — A massive fire broke out near Dubai International Airport on Monday following an Iranian drone attack, with several videos circulating online showing flames engulfing parts of the area.

— As per official report, no casualties or injuries have been reported in the impacted area.

— The fire started after one of one of the fuel tanks was impacted by the drone attack in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport, Dubai officials confirmed.

— The damaged fuel tanks forced aircraft to circle outside the airport while emergency teams responded, Bloomberg reported.

— Dubai's civil defence teams have successfully contained the fire, shortly after the incident came to light, Dubai Media office confirmed.

— All flights from the Dubai airport have been temporarily suspended, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of staff and passengers, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announced.

— Emirates airline, the largest carrier operating out of Dubai’s busiest airport, also announced that it is temporarily suspending flights to and from Dubai.

— In a X post, Dubai Airport announced the diversion of some flights from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

— Traffic has been temporarily closed on Airport Road and the Airport Tunnel, Dubai police said on X, advising drivers to use alternative routes.

— Dubai Media office said on X that the incident near Dubai Airport remains under control, with no extension of fire.

What should flight passengers do? As several flights have been impacted by the incident, Dubai officials have advised travellers to contact their respective airlines for latest updates regarding their flight status and other information.