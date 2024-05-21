Chaos unfolded on Tuesday when a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore suffered a sudden drop. One person reportedly died and 30 were injured after the flight, carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew, witnessed a “dramatic drop". The "severe turbulence" led to an emergency landing in Bangkok. Seven people who were critically injured sustained head injuries.

Several videos shot during the turbulence emerged on social media on Tuesday. They show people "flung into lockers", loose items strewn across the cabin floor and air ducts out in the open.

In one such purported video shared by Sky News, flyers aboard Singapore Airlines could be seen experiencing a sudden and violent jolt as strong turbulence hit the plane.

Sharing the video on X, the news channel said, “This is the moment a flight attendant was thrown to the ceiling of the plane after violent turbulence."

Several others on social media claimed that “passengers were flung to the ceiling when it experienced a 7,000 ft drop." Many photos released by news agency Reuters also show the damaged interior of Singapore Airlines flight SQ321.

After the flight made an emergency landing in Bangkok, Suvarnabhumi Airport general manager Kittipong Kittikachorn was quoted by Reuters as saying that the flight fell into an air pocket while the cabin crew was serving breakfast before it encountered turbulence, prompting the pilots to request an emergency landing.

ALSO READ: After a long wait, Singapore Airlines’ flight to India finally ready for takeoff

"Suddenly there was a very dramatic drop so everyone seated and not wearing seatbelt was launched immediately into the ceiling, some people hit their heads on the baggage cabins overhead and dented it, they hit the places where lights and masks are and broke straight through it," a witness told Reuters.

View Full Image The interior of Singapore Airlines flight SG321 after an emergency landing at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport on May 21. (REUTERS)

Meanwhile, an X user shared a video showing the "aftermath of Singapore Airlines flight 321 from London to Singapore which had to divert to Bangkok due to severe turbulence...Blood everywhere, destroyed cabin."

Singapore Airlines flight makes emergency landing

Singapore Airlines flight SQ321, a Boeing 777, was coming from London (Heathrow) to Singapore. "The aircraft diverted to Bangkok and landed at 1545 hrs local time on 21 May 2024," the airline said in a statement on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Singapore Airlines ordered to pay ₹2 lakh to Indian couple for ‘mental agony’; here's why

“We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board the Boeing 777-300ER," the carrier said in the statement. “Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," it posted on X.

Singapore Airlines took to social media platforms to share its hotline numbers for “relatives seeking information". They may call the Singapore Airlines hotlines at +65 6542 3311 (Singapore), 1800-845-313 (Australia), and 080-0066-8194 (the United Kingdom), it said.

ALSO READ: China’s Flight Suspensions Are Bad for Singapore Ties

Boeing also expressed its condolences following a fatality on the Singapore Airlines flight. "We extend our deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one and our thoughts are with the passengers and crew," the company said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!