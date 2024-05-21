Videos show 'severe turbulence' on Singapore Airlines flight: 'Blood everywhere, flight attendant thrown off'
Severe turbulence on Singapore Airlines flight: In a purported video, flyers aboard the Singapore Airlines flight could be seen experiencing a sudden and violent jolt after the flight witnessed a “dramatic drop”. One passenger reportedly died and 30 were hurt in the incident.
Chaos unfolded on Tuesday when a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore suffered a sudden drop. One person reportedly died and 30 were injured after the flight, carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew, witnessed a “dramatic drop". The "severe turbulence" led to an emergency landing in Bangkok. Seven people who were critically injured sustained head injuries.