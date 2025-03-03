Vienna’s main train station evacuated over unspecified threat, rail traffic halted; citizens asked to avoid nearby areas

Vienna's main train station has being evacuated and rail traffic has been halted over an unspecified threat.

A large police operation is currently underway at Vienna's main train station.

Police said that the public area around the main station has been closed and the main station stop is closed.

Officials have also asked everyone to avoid the area and the nearby traffic routes if possible so that emergency services can work.

in a post on X, Vienna police said “A major police operation is underway at Vienna's main station. After an incoming threat, the station is being evacuated. We have several officers on site to clarify the situation. Avoid unnecessary stays in the area of ​​the main station.”

“Due to the current operation at Vienna Central Station, the Hauptbahnhof station is currently not served by the #wienerlinien and @unsereOEBB. Further information will follow. Avoid unnecessary stays in the area of ​​the main station,” said Vienna police in another post, adding, “The operation at Vienna Central Station is still ongoing.”

Though their is no confirmation, tabloid newspaper Heute said it was a bomb threat.

The rescue service is also in full operation with eleven vehicles. The public is being asked to avoid the immediate area around the station, said thge report.

