VietJet flights to connect 13 new Vietnam-India routes this year. Details here

"We launched services to Mumbai in June with an Airbus A320 within three months of resuming flights to Delhi. And within a month of that we upgraded the aircraft to 214-seater A321 from 180-seater A320. This is a very positive sign of demand growth," Jay Lingeswara, Director Commercial, VietJet, said at an event here. Additionally, he said that Vietjet has received a very good response from customers and that has given it the confidence to further expand its services from India. "By early November, we will have five Indian cities -- New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad -- connected with Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Phu Quoc and Da Nang in Vietnam," Lingeswara said.