VietJet flights to connect 13 new Vietnam-India routes this year. Details here

VietJet noted in a statement that the new routes will be launched from early September to early December and it will link Vietnam's major cities and its tourism island of Phu Quoc with Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bangalore, New Delhi and Mumbai
VietJet Aviation has announced that it will launch 13 new routes between the Southeast Asian country and India later this year. Additionally, the Vietnam's budget airline said on Monday that it also planned to add more Airbus A330 planes. VietJet noted in a statement that the new routes will be launched from early September to early December and it will link Vietnam's major cities and its tourism island of Phu Quoc with Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bangalore, New Delhi and Mumbai. "We now prioritize expanding and increasing flight operations to India...to serve the rise in demand for both leisure and business travel," VietJet Vice President Nguyen Thanh Son said.
Notably, the airline currently operates four Vietnam-India routes, linking Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with New Delhi and Mumbai. The company noted that VietJet, which operates a fleet of 80 Airbus aircraft on around 100 routes, plans to add more A330 widebody planes as part of its fleet development plan.
Additionally, the Vietnamese carrier last week said its flight services will connect five Indian cities to Vietnam by early November this year. Currently, Mumbai and Delhi are part of the southeast Asian airline's international network. Vietjet has been flying into India since December 2019 when it launched services to Delhi from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.
The services of the budget airline were discontinued after India suspended all commercial international passenger flight operations in late March 2020 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Following the Indian government lifting the ban on March 27 this year, Vietjet announced resumption of operations along with expansion of its services between the two countries.
"We launched services to Mumbai in June with an Airbus A320 within three months of resuming flights to Delhi. And within a month of that we upgraded the aircraft to 214-seater A321 from 180-seater A320. This is a very positive sign of demand growth," Jay Lingeswara, Director Commercial, VietJet, said at an event here. Additionally, he said that Vietjet has received a very good response from customers and that has given it the confidence to further expand its services from India. "By early November, we will have five Indian cities -- New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad -- connected with Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Phu Quoc and Da Nang in Vietnam," Lingeswara said.
