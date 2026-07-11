Vietnam accident: How did boat with 32 Indian tourists capsize near Phu Quoc island as 15 killed?

At least 15 Indians were killed after a speedboat carrying tourists capsized off Vietnam's southern island of Phu Quoc on Saturday, according to state media. The vessel, carrying 36 people, including 32 Indians and four crew members, overturned about 400 metres from May Rut Ngoai islet, the VnExpress news portal reported.

Vietnam accident: How did the boat capsize? The report said the accident occurred amid rough sea conditions, with strong waves battering the area. Authorities believe the vessel may have overturned because of the turbulent waters, despite the absence of rain and the continued operation of other tourist boats nearby.

Officials from the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone said the accident caused all passengers and crew on board to be thrown into the sea.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What caused the speedboat carrying Indian tourists to capsize near Phu Quoc? ⌵ The speedboat capsized due to rough sea conditions, with strong waves and winds battering the area, despite no rain being reported. 2 How many people were on the speedboat when it capsized near Phu Quoc? ⌵ The speedboat was carrying 36 people in total, including 32 Indian tourists and four crew members. 3 What actions did the authorities take after the boat accident near Phu Quoc? ⌵ Authorities launched a search and rescue operation immediately, rescuing several passengers from the water and taking the injured to hospitals. 4 What has the Indian Embassy stated regarding the boat accident in Vietnam? ⌵ The Indian Embassy confirmed that several Indian tourists were on board the capsized boat and stated that they are ascertaining exact details of the incident. 5 How many survivors were rescued from the boat that capsized near Phu Quoc? ⌵ A total of 21 survivors were rescued from the boat, with some requiring emergency medical treatment.

Also Read | 15 dead, several missing after speedboat carrying Indians sinks in Vietnam

Nguyen Tien Hai, a provincial official of the ruling Communist Party, stated that preliminary review indicated that the speedboat may have overturned due to strong winds and high waves, as per AFP.

(LiveMint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video)

Meanwhile, a search and rescue operation involving tourist boats and the coast guard was launched immediately, with several passengers rescued from the water. According to Tuoi Tre newspaper, 21 survivors were taken to a hospital for emergency treatment, including two who were reported to be in critical condition.

What did the Indian embassy say? India's embassy in Vietnam confirmed that the boat was carrying "several Indian tourists", adding that “exact details of the incident are being ascertained”.

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"In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago. Exact details of the incident are being ascertained as search and rescue operations by local authorities are ongoing," the Indian Embassy in Vietnam posted on X.

The embassy has shared following numbers to reach the first control room: 84 36 281 7930, 84 91 552 37 14 and 84 33 452 0414. The other one in Hanoi can be reached at: 84 91 308 9165.

PM Modi says embassy offering all possible assistance PM Modi condoled deaths of 15 Indians in Vietnam boat tragedy, stating, “Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam. My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors.”

He added, “Our Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities.”

About May Rut Ngoai Situated south of Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island, May Rut Ngoai is a popular tourist destination known for its crystal-clear waters, white sandy beaches and diving spots. Most visitors reach the islet by speedboat from Phu Quoc.

Phu Quoc has witnessed rapid growth in tourism in recent years, attracting over 1.8 million international visitors last year.

Vietnam has experienced several boating accidents over the years, with extreme weather, flooding and poor vessel maintenance often contributing to such incidents.