Vietnam asks China to end tourism activities on disputed islands
Vietnam wants China to refrain from acts that are not beneficial to peace and cooperation in the South China Sea and relations between the two countries
Vietnam asked China to end its tourism activities on the disputed Spratly and Paracel islands and called on China to respect the Southeast Asian country’s sovereignty, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said at a Hanoi briefing.
Vietnam wants China to refrain from acts that are not beneficial to peace and cooperation in the South China Sea and relations between the two countries, Hang said.
