'Whole family gone': Hanoi building fire death toll reaches 56, victims recount horror
13 Sep 2023
Massive building fire in Hanoi kills over 50 people, including four children. Owner of building detained for investigation.
Vietnam's capital city Hanoi witnessed a massive building fire which has killed over 50 people. The fire that broke out in a nine-story apartment building in Vietnam's capital killed at least 56 people, including at least four children, while 37 more are being treated, state media reported citing the police.