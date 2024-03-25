Vietnam Is in Danger of Losing Its China 1 Appeal
Two presidents ousted in a year spells trouble for the favored investment spot. Political uncertainty is casting a shadow over its prospects.
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Losing one president in a year — unfortunate. Losing two? A worrying signal for foreign investors. Vietnam, the economic darling of Southeast Asia, has been thrust into the spotlight again because of a series of political earthquakes. The most recent is President Vo Van Thuong’s resignation on March 20, making him the latest senior official to step down amid widening probes into some of the country’s top leadership.