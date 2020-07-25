Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >world >Vietnam reports 1st case in over 3 months
A health worker sprays disinfectant inside a bus to protect from the recent coronavirus outbreak

Vietnam reports 1st case in over 3 months

1 min read . 05:26 PM IST PTI

  • A man from Da Nang city of Vietnam has been the first case of COVID-19 after almost three months, where health workers have not yet able to trace his infection source till now
  • Vietnam has recorded just 416 cases with no casualties till now

HANOI : Vietnam has reported the first local case of COVID-19 in over three months.

Vietnam has reported the first local case of COVID-19 in over three months.

The 57-year-old man from central Da Nang city was hospitalised on Thursday with a fever and respiratory distress. The Health Ministry says his condition worsened and he was put on a ventilator.

The 57-year-old man from central Da Nang city was hospitalised on Thursday with a fever and respiratory distress. The Health Ministry says his condition worsened and he was put on a ventilator.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Health workers have not been able to trace the source for his infection. For over a month, he did not travel outside his hometown, where no case of COVID-19 has been reported since April.

Da Nang city authorities have isolated the hospital he had visited and those who had been in contact with the man in the past weeks. His family members and over 100 others have initially tested negative for the coronavirus.

The news of a local infection after most activities had resumed in mid-May caused many to cancel or prematurely end their holidays in Da Nang, one of Vietnam's most popular beach destinations.

Vietnam has reported 416 confirmed cases and no deaths.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated