Vietnam’s export story  is  strikingly similar to China’s

Vietnamese exports had fallen to $66.4 billion after the financial crisis of 2009. However, they have risen ever since, reaching $259.5 billion in 2018. In 1992, Chinese exports were $66.8 billion. By 2001, they had reached $272.1 billion. As such, the increasing exports of Vietnam have followed a trajectory almost similar to that of China, leading to comparisons. The trouble is that Indian exports followed an almost similar trajectory between 2000-2009, increasing from $60.9 billion to $273.8 billion, a jump of close to 350%. However, the growth in exports from India slowed down majorly between 2009 and 2018.