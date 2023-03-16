Vietnam tourist visa rules likely to ease soon. Check 5 updates2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 08:27 PM IST
Vietnam’s PM Pham Minh Chinh ordered officials to relax some visa requirements to help the Southeast Asian country attract more foreign tourists.
In a bid to attract more foreign tourist, the Vietnam government is looking at easing visa requirements. Vietnam has had difficulty in luring international travelers due to the strict visa policies that were imposed during the pandemic. These strict measures have resulted in less than 3.7 million foreign visitors in 2020, which is a decline compared to the 18 million recorded in 2019.
