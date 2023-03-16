In a bid to attract more foreign tourist, the Vietnam government is looking at easing visa requirements. Vietnam has had difficulty in luring international travelers due to the strict visa policies that were imposed during the pandemic. These strict measures have resulted in less than 3.7 million foreign visitors in 2020, which is a decline compared to the 18 million recorded in 2019.

The Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked his cabinet to review the policies regarding immigration procedures, such as offering more visa waivers, increasing the duration of stays for foreign tourists with reasonable fees, and expanding the country's e-visa program.

Here is all you need to know about what are the rule now and what has been proposed:

Vietnam has granted visa waivers to visitors from 13 nations — 11 in Europe and two in Asia — who can stay in the country for 15 days.

Visitors from nine Asean nations can stay in the country visa-free for as long as 30 days.

Vietnam currently offers e-visas to 80 nations, the immigration department said.

Vietnam’s ministry of tourism says a more relaxed visa policy is key to drawing more international tourists..

Local tourist firms at a Wednesday tourism conference proposed increasing the length of stays to as much as 45 days, state media reported.

Vietnam aims to attract eight million foreign tourists in 2023. This ambitious target can only be achieved if the visa policies are relaxed, as tourists will have an easier time obtaining visas and exploring the country's beauty. By easing visa requirements, the country will also improve its tourism infrastructure and services, which will make Vietnam a more desirable travel destination. This move will help to revive the tourism industry in the country and bring back the millions of visitors who once came to Vietnam to experience its culture, food, and beautiful sights.

