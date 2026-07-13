Vietnam boat tragedy: Police arrest speedboat captain after 15 Indian tourists die

Vietnamese police have arrested the captain of the speedboat that capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai off Phu Quoc Island on Saturday, killing 15 Indian tourists.
Captain Nguyen Hong Hai, 57, a resident of Thuan Tien hamlet in Son Kien commune, An Giang province, was arrested on Sunday as part of a criminal investigation into the accident.
According to VN Express International, investigators examined the accident site, collected evidence and documents, and recorded statements from those involved soon after the mishap to determine its cause.
The investigation is ongoing, and authorities said any violations would be dealt with strictly under Vietnamese law, the report said.
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The speedboat capsized reportedly due to high waves and possible overloading, shortly after it had left for another island.
Authorities suspended speedboat tours to ensure visitor safety, as weather conditions needed to improve following the tragic accident.
The Vietnamese government has established working groups to assist the victims' families and facilitate the repatriation of the deceased's remains.
Sixteen of the seventeen rescued Indian tourists have been discharged from the hospital and are heading back to India, while one remains hospitalized.
Yes, tourists should consider wearing life jackets and be aware of weather conditions when participating in speedboat tours to enhance their safety.
Hours after the accident, Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung ordered a thorough investigation and directed authorities to hold those responsible accountable.
Authorities have also suspended speedboat tours around Phu Quoc Island while the investigation is underway.
The speedboat, carrying 32 Indian tourists and four Vietnamese crew members, capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai Island while returning from an island excursion on Saturday.
Fifteen Indian tourists died in the accident.
Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island, is a popular tourist destination known for its white-sand beaches, coral reefs and island-hopping tours.
The Vietnam government has also constituted two working groups to help the families of victims while continuing to coordinate closely with the People's Committee of An Giang Province, the Phu Quoc Special Zone, relevant agencies, the Embassy of Vietnam in India, the Embassy of India in Ha Noi, and the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City to urgently carry out consular and citizen protection work, and facilitate the early repatriation of the remains of the 15 deceased.
The bodies of the 15 Indian tourists were taken to Ho Chi Minh City on Sunday, from where they will be flown to India soon, the Indian Embassy in Hanoi said.
The Indian mission also said that 16 of the 17 rescued Indian tourists are on their way back home, while another person, who is in critical condition, is hospitalised in Phu Quoc.
"The mortal remains of 15 Indian Nationals who tragically passed away in yesterday's boat accident have reached Ho Chi Minh City. After completion of formalities at Ho Chi Minh, the mortal remains would be transported to India at the earliest," the embassy said in a post on X on Sunday.
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