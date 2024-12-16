Vietnam won big in Donald Trump’s first trade war. Now, it’s a target.

Vietnam found the sweet spot in the global economy during President-elect Donald Trump’s first trade war with Beijing: smack in the middle of the U.S. and China.

The country became a magnet for Chinese manufacturers looking for a production base from which to ship their goods to the U.S. tariff-free.

Now, as the incoming administration girds for new battles over trade, Trump and his team are signaling that they intend to slam this backdoor shut.

Such a move would hurt Vietnam’s small but rapidly growing economy, and likely mean higher prices for U.S. consumers who buy Vietnamese goods and U.S. companies supplied by Vietnamese factories. Since Trump placed tariffs on Chinese goods six years ago, Vietnam has expanded around 8% a year, buoyed by a gusher of foreign investment and booming exports to the U.S.

The country now supplies a third of the sports shoes, half of the wooden beds and dining tables, and a quarter of the solar cells imported by the U.S.

Outside its capital Hanoi, once-sleepy northern provinces have been turned into export powerhouses, with rice paddies giving way to hulking billion-dollar factories assembling smartphones and semiconductors. U.S. companies with suppliers in Vietnam include Apple, Nike and Gap.

But in May, Jamieson Greer, Trump’s nominee for U.S. trade representative, said the U.S. should tighten trade rules to prevent what he described as “third-country workarounds," in which goods that contain a lot of Chinese parts or were made in a third country by a subsidiary of a Chinese company enter the U.S. without facing the steep tariffs they would have done had they come direct from China. Though he didn’t name them specifically, Vietnam and Mexico are among those countries where Chinese companies have built bridgeheads into the U.S. market.

Vietnam is a trade target of the new administration in other ways, too. The president-elect has floated the idea of levying tariffs on all imports into the U.S., and talks about forcing countries to close their trade gaps with the U.S.

Vietnam exports to the U.S. nine times as much as what it imports from the country, putting it fourth behind China, Mexico and the European Union for U.S.’s biggest bilateral trade deficits. In 2019, Trump said Vietnam was the “single worst abuser of everybody" on trade, a charge Hanoi denies.

“Given Vietnam’s large trade surplus with the U.S., the country may be particularly exposed to a more protectionist economic agenda," said Adam Sitkoff, head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hanoi.

Still, some in Vietnam say Trump’s focus on China and Mexico will allow Vietnam to fly under the radar, ultimately driving more foreign investment into the country. And any new tariffs on Vietnamese goods will likely be lower than those Trump levies on China, helping Vietnam maintain its competitive edge.

“A lot of the things that made Vietnam attractive during Trump’s first term are still the same," said Thuy Anh Nguyen, a country specialist at Dragon Capital, a Ho Chi Minh City-based asset manager, citing improved infrastructure and low labor and other costs.

For some tech companies especially, Vietnam is still a big draw. U.S. chip juggernaut Nvidia said this month that it plans to open an artificial intelligence research-and-development center in Vietnam.

Samsung, the South Korean consumer-electronics giant that has invested more than $22 billion in the communist country, recently agreed to construct a $1.8 billion new factory making diode displays.

Apple has about 35 suppliers with production in Vietnam, triple the number it had there before the trade war began. Apple, which began diversifying its supply chain from China in recent years, now assembles iPads, MacBooks and its earphones in the Southeast Asian country.

Vietnam’s success in straddling the U.S. and China reflects its favorable demographics and geography. A country of 98 million with a young and cheap labor force, its border with China allows easy shipments of materials and parts to factories. Vietnam has also been diplomatically adept in its dealings with Washingon and Beijing, something its former Communist Party head, Nguyen Phu Trong, described as “bamboo diplomacy"—foreign relations that are firmly rooted, but flexible.

In November, U.S. companies including fashion designer Steve Madden and Acushnet, the maker of Titleist golf balls and FootJoy golf shoes, talked in investor calls about moving shoe production to Vietnam from China. Acushnet said it would make all of its shoes in Vietnamese factories by the end of 2025, instead of in China.

Since Trump’s first term began in 2016, Vietnam has attracted almost $290 billion in foreign investment, almost as much as it pulled in over the previous two decades. South Korea and Japan are among its biggest investors, but China has been rapidly catching up. China and Hong Kong have invested $54 billion there in the same period, 10 times as much as U.S.-based companies.

Singapore is another big investor, pumping in around $58 billion over the same period. Corporate filings suggest that some Singapore-based investment might originate from China. Chinese manufacturers typically set up subsidiaries in Singapore or Hong Kong to funnel money into Vietnam, according to stock filings, mainly to minimize taxes.

UE Chairs, a Chinese maker of ergonomic chairs for retailers such as Staples and Office Depot, built its first Vietnam factory in late 2018, as tariffs on Chinese furniture spiked to 25%. It set up a wholly owned Hong Kong subsidiary and used that entity to invest in the Vietnamese factory. Since then, UE Chairs has added another plant in Vietnam with a third on the way. Now, almost all of its U.S. exports come from Vietnam, and Vietnam has helped the company expand its market share in America, the company has said.

Chinese socks and apparel maker Zhejiang Jasan Holding Group, which counts Uniqlo, Under Armour and Gap as its biggest clients, announced plans in October to build a new factory in northern Vietnam’s Nam Dinh province. Jasan made the investment through its wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore, according to stock exchange filings.

Jasan’s overseas assets, which the company says are mainly composed of its production bases in Vietnam, more than doubled between 2017, before the onset of the U.S.-China trade war, and 2023, according to its annual reports. Overseas assets now account for more than 40% of Jasan’s total assets.

Even if Trump were to put in higher tariffs, factories take years to set up. Companies would rather divert exports away from the U.S. to other markets than move out, said Frank Vossen, whose company Seditex helps foreign businesses source and set up in Vietnam.

Vossen said the number of new inquiries he received from American clients doubled this year from a year ago. Many were sourcing metal and plastic parts. Existing U.S. customers are also contemplating moving more business to Vietnam, he said.

There are some signs of caution. Since Trump’s election win, some Taiwanese electronics manufacturers have started reconsidering possible new investments in Vietnam, fearing that his administration will put tariffs on Vietnamese exports or target the country for other alleged trade violations.

Vietnam also has problems with corruption and a shortage of skilled manpower. And it still relies heavily on components and intermediate goods from China. This lack of an ecosystem for components has sent business looking into neighboring countries such as Thailand, which have more local raw material manufacturing, or sometimes even back to China.

Jake Phipps, CEO of furniture, toilet fixtures and lighting supplier Phipps International, shut a Vietnam factory that made medicine cabinets and mirrors because he couldn’t find reliable local parts suppliers and had to import everything from China.

With excess industrial capacity in China, prices there have come down, and he has moved some production back there instead, said Phipps.

“China’s quality is way superior at the end of the day," he added.

