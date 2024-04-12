Vietnam's real estate tycoon Truong My Lan sentenced to death in fraud case. Who is she, the case - All you need to know
Truong My Lan, a prominent Vietnamese businesswoman, was given a death sentence for a $12.5 billion fraud.
A Vietnamese real estate tycoon Truong My Lan was given death sentence on Thursday in the country's biggest ever financial fraud case. The 67-year-old businesswomen was charged with fraud amounting to $12.5 billion which was nearly 3 percent of the country’s GDP in 2022. She is the chair of the real estate company Van Thinh Phat that developed luxury apartments, hotels, offices and shopping malls. Along with Lan, her niece, Truong Hue Van, the chief executive of Van Thinh Phat, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for aiding her aunt. Report have also satted that death penalty is not something that is uncommon in Vietnam, however, it is rare in financial crime cases and for someone this well known.