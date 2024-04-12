A Vietnamese real estate tycoon Truong My Lan was given death sentence on Thursday in the country's biggest ever financial fraud case. The 67-year-old businesswomen was charged with fraud amounting to $12.5 billion which was nearly 3 percent of the country’s GDP in 2022. She is the chair of the real estate company Van Thinh Phat that developed luxury apartments, hotels, offices and shopping malls. Along with Lan, her niece, Truong Hue Van, the chief executive of Van Thinh Phat, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for aiding her aunt. Report have also satted that death penalty is not something that is uncommon in Vietnam, however, it is rare in financial crime cases and for someone this well known. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: UAE, Egypt, Vietnam popular among Indian solo travellers: Report What is Truong My Lan accused of? Lan was involved in the 2011 merger of the troubled Saigon Joint Commercial Bank, or SCB, with two other lenders in a plan coordinated by Vietnam’s central bank.

According to the government documents, Lan is accused of using the bank for personal gains, illegally controlling it between 2012 to 2022. The documents further stated that she utilized numerous "ghost companies" both domestically and internationally to issue loans to herself and her associates. The loans resulted in losses of $27 billion, state media VN Express said as reported by Associated Press. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to this, Lan as per the documents, was accused of paying bribes to government officials, including a former central official who has been sentenced to life in prison for taking $5.2 million in bribes.

Also Read: Schengen-like visa for Thailand, Vietnam, 4 other nations: Is it a win-win deal for tourists? While sentensing her to death, the court said, her actions “not only violate the property management rights of individuals but also pushed SCB into a state of special control, eroding people’s trust in the leadership of the (Communist) party and state."

Who is Truong My Lan? Truong My Lan who was arrested in October 2022 in an ongoing anti-corruption drive in Vietnam that has intensified since 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by state media outlet Tien Phong, Lan, born in 1956, initially assisted her Chinese businesswoman mother in selling cosmetics at Ho Chi Minh City's oldest market.

In 1992, she and her family founded Van Thinh Phat, which evolved into one of Vietnam's wealthiest real estate companies over the years.

In 1992, she also got married to Hong Kong investor Eric Chu Nap-kee and they have two daughters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Presently, the company is associated with prime downtown properties in Ho Chi Minh City, such as the impressive 39-story Times Square Saigon, the luxurious Windsor Plaza Hotel, the 37-story Capital Place office building, and the esteemed Sherwood Residence hotel, where Lan resided prior to her arrest, as reported by AP.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

