Vince McMahon Accuser Agrees to Delay Suit at Request of US Justice Department

A former employee of World Wrestling Entertainment agreed to pause her lawsuit against former boss Vince McMahon at the request of the US Justice Department while the government conducts its own investigation.

A former employee of World Wrestling Entertainment agreed to pause her lawsuit against former boss Vince McMahon at the request of the US Justice Department while the government conducts its own investigation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Janel Grant sued WWE founder McMahon and another executive, John Laurinaitis, in federal court in Connecticut in January. She alleged that the pair sexually abused her while she worked in the wrestling league’s legal and talent relations departments.

“Ms. Grant has consented to a request by the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York to stay her case against Mr. McMahon, WWE and Mr. Laurinaitis, pursuant to a pending non-public investigation," Ann Callis, an attorney for Grant, said in an emailed statement Thursday. “We will cooperate with all appropriate next steps." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

McMahon has denied the claims. He stepped down from his role as chairman of the WWE’s parent company, TKO Group Holdings Inc., after the suit was filed.

“We remain confident the evidence will prove Ms. Grant’s allegations are false and her complaint is nothing more than a fabricated, vindictive narrative from a disgruntled former girlfriend," McMahon’s attorney, Jessica Rosenberg of Kasowitz, Benson Torres, said in an emailed statement.

The stay is for six months, according to a person familiar with the case who asked to not be identified because the terms weren’t made public. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A spokesperson for the US attorney declined to comment.

Read More: Vince McMahon Resigns From TKO After Sex Trafficking Claims

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!