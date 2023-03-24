Violence flares as French protesters vent fury at Macron reform

Violence flares as French protesters vent fury at Macron reform4 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 03:38 AM IST
Almost 150 police were injured and scores of protesters arrested nationwide, the government said, as a day of protests descended into chaos in several cities including Paris, where protesters lit fires in the historic centre of the city
Protesters clashed with French security forces Thursday in the most serious violence yet of a three-month revolt against President Emmanuel Macron's hugely controversial pension reform.
