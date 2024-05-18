Embassies of India and Pakistan in Kyrgyzstan have asked student to stay indoors after mob violence against international students in Bishkek.

Several foreign students, including those from Pakistan, are reportedly still facing threats from locals amid ongoing mob violence against international students in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek.

Both India and Pakistan have asked students to stay indoors and to get in touch with their embassies.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyz Republic said that the situation was completely under the control of the security forces.

Here are 10 crucial updates What happened The attack on several foreign students, including from Pakistan, reportedly took place after a fight between some foreigners and locals in Bishkek city on May 13. Kyrgyz police said they had mobilised forces on Friday, May 17, to quell the violence.

In touch with our students, says Indian Embassy Embassy of India in Bishkek said that they are in touch with Indian students. "The situation is presently calm but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue. Our 24×7 contact number is 0555710041," said India Embassy in a post on X.

Monitoring situation, says S Jaishankar Monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek. Situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the Embassy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted on X.

﻿Kyrgyzstan foreign ministry says From the moment information about the incident was received, law enforcement agencies of the Kyrgyz Republic took prompt measures to detain persons involved in the event, both foreign citizens and citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Situation under control Kyrgyz Republic said that the situation was completely under the control of the security forces and added that the safety of citizens and public order were ensured. Destructive forces are deliberately disseminating untrue and false information about the situation in the Kyrgyz Republic in foreign mass media and social networks, especially in the territory of Pakistan.

No serious injuries to students, says Kyrgyzstan There are no seriously injured people among those involved in the incident. About 15 citizens applied to medical institutions for examination, said Kyrgyzstan

Pakistan issues advisory to students In view of mob violence around student hostels in Bishkek, the embassy strongly advise all Pakistani students in Bishkek to stay indoors until the situation return to normal. We are liaising with the local law enforcement authorities to ensure safety of our student fraternity, said Hasan Zaigham, Pakistan's Ambassador to Kyrgyz Republic.

No Pakistani national killed in violence Hasan Zaigham also said that Kyrgyz government has confirmed that there is no death of Pakistani student in the recent mob violence against international students.

Four Pakistani students given first aid The statement said the Kyrgyz health ministry had confirmed four Pakistanis were given first aid and discharged while one was still under treatment for injury, reported Reuters.

'Demarche made with Kyrgyz Republic', says Pakistan Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Baloch said that a demarche has been made with Kyrgyzstan at the instructions of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

She said that the government of Pakistan has been in contact with the Kyrghyz Government to ensure the safety & security of its nationals at risk in view of the mob riots of last night. They have expressed regret at the incidents of violence, pledged to hold an inquiry & punish the perpetrators.

Pakistan PM expresses concern Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a statement expressed concern over the incident, saying Islamabad would fly back any of Pakistani citizens who wanted to leave the country immediately.

