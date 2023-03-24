Violent mass protests, disrupted train, air travel ail France amid pension row

Violent mass protests, disrupted train, air travel ail France amid pension row1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 01:51 AM IST
France's interior minister said 123 members of the police or gendarmerie had been injured Thursday in clashes during nationwide protests against the government's pension reform.
Hundreds of thousands took to the streets of France this week as the Emmanuel Macron-led government doubled down on pension reform plans. The agitation began earlier this month after the administration raised the retirement age by two years - forcing it through using a special constitutional measure. The development also comes ahead of King Charles III's first overseas trip as monarch, slated to begin on Sunday.
